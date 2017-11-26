Is Deathstroke Getting His Own Standalone Film?

DC Comics Also known as Slade Wilson, the mercenary Deathstroke debuted in "The New Teen Titans #2' in 1980.

Rumor has it that Warner Bros. and D.C. are giving Slade Wilson a.k.a. Deathstroke his own standalone film, and the anticipation for it continues to grow despite lack of official word from the studio. While nothing has been officially announced yet, there are speculations that the character will appear in a future DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film again after this year's "Justice League."

Deathstroke the Terminator is one of the most dangerous characters in the DC Universe. Known as the deadliest mercenary in the DC comics, he made his debut in "The New Teen Titans # 2," which was co-created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez and was released in 1980.

Just recently, Joe Manganiello was tapped to play Deathstroke for a quick cameo in "Justice League," and the film's post-credits scene teases that he might be back for another movie. Since then, Deathstroke has risen to popularity so immense that several DC fans are already clamoring to know when they shall see him return to the big screen.

Warner Bros. has yet to disclose its plans for Deathstroke in the DCEU, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the character will appear either in the solo "Batman" movie or in his self-titled standalone movie.

Earlier this week, a new on-set "Justice League" photo of Deathstroke surfaced online, featuring Manganiello without his iconic mask. In the picture, he is with two of Lex Luthor's (Jesse Eisenberg) bodyguards.

Since the photo surfaced, fans have been wondering if Deathstroke indeed has a future in DCEU, mainly since the post-credit scene of "Justice League" teases that he may return for a new movie where Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom will be significantly involved.

Some rumors suggest that the underperformance of "Justice League" might cause the future of some of DC's planned films — "Deathstroke" included — up in the air, but Warner Bros. has yet to comment on that.

"Justice League" is currently showing in theaters worldwide.