Is From Software Teasing 'Bloodborne 2,' a Different Sequel or an Entirely New IP?

Playstation.com Could 'Bloodborne 2' be in the works?

The recently concluded Game Awards featured a little bit of everything, ranging from celebrations, surprising announcements, an unexpected rant, and even a little mystery surrounding a currently unknown From Software offering.

For those who may have missed it, the development studio shared a brief video during the awards show.

The video did not even run for 30 seconds, but it did contain some interesting things.

The video showed an unknown object that appeared to be covered in blood possibly being tightened. The object then disappeared and in its place emerged the words "Shadows Die Twice."

Considering how vague the video was, or perhaps even because of it, many gamers are now putting forth their own guesses for what From Software is teasing, and there are those hinting that it could be "Bloodborne 2."

Over on Reddit, "Charlard" noted several things that could be additional clues hinting at the arrival of the sequel along with the aforementioned video. Other Redditors have also pointed to the font used in the trailer as a possible clue.

Beyond that, it would also make sense for From Software to release the sequel considering that the original turned out to be a commercial and critical success.

Still, some fans are not convinced, and instead of "Bloodborne 2," they are speculating that it may be a different, existing From Software IP that is being teased in the trailer. The "Tenchu" and "Shadow Tower" franchises in particular are ones that have been mentioned as IPs that the developers at From Software could be set to revive.

There is also a distinct possibility that the game being shown in the trailer is not a sequel at all, and that it is instead teasing showing off an entirely new IP.

Unfortunately for fans, clear answers remain unavailable at this point. But considering how much the video has already excited the community, it may not be long before the developers at From Software share more details.