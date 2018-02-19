Is Hulk Hogan Preparing for His WWE Return?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Wrestler Hulk Hogan poses for a photo as a fan also poses as he walks in the Los Angeles Convention Center while on site to promote Majesco Entertainment's ''Hulk Hogan's Main Event'' video game on Kinect for Xbox 360 during the Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3 in Los Angeles June 7, 2011.

It has been a while since wrestling fans heard about Hulk Hogan. However, recent reports suggest that the Hulkster is actually preparing to make a return in the professional wrestling world.

Fans have never seen Hogan in the WWE again since his racism scandal. Back in 2015, the wrestling company decided to put an end to its relationship with the pop culture icon after he made racist comments, which were then leaked on the internet. His remarks were so racist that the WWE had to remove every trace of Hogan from their website and strictly told superstars not to make mention of the Hall of Famer on TV.

Now, it seems like things are going to change, as Hogan is reportedly looking to resurface in the WWE. Wrestling fans might have also noticed that there have already been mentions of Hogan in the wrestling arena, with Seth Rollins even sometimes mimicking Hogan's popular move set during live events. Mentions of Hogan in WWE shows started last year, and many see it as the wrestling company's way of planting the seeds for the icon's big return.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Hogan talked about his possible return to the wrestling world. "For me, I'd love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff. It has to be the perfect timing for both sides. We're all on good terms. We're all working towards the same goal. So hopefully, I'll be able to be back with my wrestling family some day soon," he said.

Rumor has it that Hogan was recently offered an opportunity to reemerge in the wrestling world by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but things did not go as planned because Hogan's camp's asking fee of $750,000 was just too high for the company.