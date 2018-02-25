Danmachi Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese action fantasy anime film, “Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka: Arrow of the Orion (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion),” which wll feature a new story written by the original live novel series creator Fujino Omori.

Fans have been treated to an official announcement of a second season for the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka (DanMachi)," also known as "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" An anime film, featuring an all original story has also been announced.

The double announcement was made during the "GA Bunko 2018 Happyo Stage" presentation at this year's Wonder Festival event held on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba. The said presentation went on to reveal the official title of the upcoming anime film along with a key visual art.

Titled "Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka: Arrow of the Orion (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion)," the movie will reportedly feature an original story penned by the original light novel series writer himself, Fujino Omori.

On the other hand, the television series will also be getting a second season, which has earlier been teased on GA Bunko's official Twitter page as an upcoming "new project."

An announcement video has also been released and is currently streaming on the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros Anime.

YouTube/warnerbrosanime

The series, which is also known as "DanMachi," as well as by its official English subtitle, "Familia Myth," was first launched by SB Creative under their GA Bunko imprint in 2013. Thirteen volumes have already been released as of this month.

Aside from being adapted into anime, the series has also been adapted into two manga series and an original video animation that was released in 2016.

Additional information about the upcoming sophomore season of "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" as well as the anime film "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion" is expected to be released in the coming days.