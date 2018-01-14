Is Jennifer Garner Dating 'Love, Simon' Co-Star Josh Duhamel?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Garner is the female John Wick in her upcoming movie "Peppermint."

There are rumors going around that Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel are dating.

Both Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel have had highly publicized breakups with their exes, but now, it is believed that the two actors have found love once again after the end of marriages. Interestingly, they reportedly found love in each other. However, whether this rumor is true or not is yet to be determined.

It should be remembered that Garner is still currently married to Ben Affleck. However, the two had previously announced back in 2015 that they have officially separated with the former couple finally filing for divorce in April 2017 and Affleck now dating the woman rumored to have been the cause of his marriage's failure, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. Thankfully for the two, both Garner and Affleck are working to raise their children together.

Josh Duhamel also seemed to be really friendly with his still-wife Fergie. The 45-year-old actor officially called it quits with his 42-year-old singer wife last September, and it was revealed that they had actually separated earlier in 2017. However, the pair still holds each other rather highly going so far as to spend at least a day together every week coming together as a family with their 4-year-old son, Axl.

Whether or not Garner and Duhamel are actually dating, there is no doubt that the two possess the qualities that make them good for each other. For one, Duhamel and Fergie apparently split due to their different lifestyles with the former preferring a laid-back family life. Since Duhamel is the all-around family guy, he may actually go well with Garner who is also family-oriented. They also star in the upcoming coming-of-age film "Love, Simon" as a married couple and parents to the protagonist of the story played by Nick Robinson.

Unfortunately, there is a flaw in this rumor that makes it hard to believe. First of all, the two have never been seen together in public and had never actually spoken about their romance. Furthermore, Jennifer Garner also previously said she isn't looking for a serious relationship.