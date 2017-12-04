Is Khloe Kardashian Hinting at Pregnancy With Her Sports Bra?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California in November 23, 2014.

Those pregnancy rumors are definitely not keeping Khloe Kardashian away from social media as she proudly shows off her dog Gabbana, as well as a rather sexy image of her wearing a bra designed by her sister. She also posting an image, showing off her mother's gingerbread house.

Khloe Kardashian can't seem to keep her hands away from social media as she had been posting several posts on her Instagram these past few weeks, and among them is a photo of her wearing a sports bra designed by her sister herself, Kylie Jenner. What's interesting about the photos she had shared is how all of them seem to hide the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's baby bump. Kylie Jenner, 20, herself is rumored to be pregnant, and it looks like none of them are ready to spill the beans regarding their current statuses.

Coincidentally, the sports bra the 33-year-old reality star flaunted on social media has the words "THICK" printed on it, which could be Khloe's own way of subtly hinting her pregnancy. However, she could just also be promoting her sister's clothing line.

If Khloe is, in fact, pregnant with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Tristan Thompson's baby, then it will be her first baby ever. Thompson already has a son from a previous relationship, Prince.

Furthermore, Khloe also shared a video of her doting on her dog Gabbana on her Snapchat. It should be remembered that the dog had belonged to Kris and the now-Caitlyn Jenner, but Khloe decided to take the dog in after they split back in 2015. Gabbana was even featured on Kris' gingerbread house, which she had sent to Khloe.

"Let me tell you how cute my mom is. Look at this gingerbread house. She added Gabbana!" Khloe remarked.

There is no telling when Khloe and Kylie would officially confirm their pregnancies and some are speculating that this might happen during their family dinner. But until that happens, fans of the reality show can enjoy the subtle hints both are giving on social media.