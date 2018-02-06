Is Kylie Jenner Already Engaged to Travis Scott?

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Kylie Jenner arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala red carpet on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

The 20-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had officially put the pregnancy rumors to rest when she revealed on the show that she has finally given birth to her baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

It should be remembered that the cosmetics mogul and her family had been quite tight-lipped about her true condition throughout her pregnancy. And even though Kylie's pregnancy may have become one of Hollywood's worst kept secrets, a lot of fans were still surprised when it was announced that the reality star had already given birth. However, seemingly an endless subject of rumors, Kylie had also just sparked speculations that she had gotten engaged to Travis.

Kylie's mini-documentary was all about her pregnancy and the latest addition to the Kardashian clan. It also showed a glimpse of sister Kim Kardashian's new baby, Chicago. However, throughout the video, it is possible that she had also been hinting at her rumored engagement with Travis Scott.

In the video, Kylie had been spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger on her left hand, and the ring itself had been quite visible throughout the mini-documentary, most especially when the TV personality would cradle her growing belly when her pregnancy journey was being played.

If Kylie had already been engaged to Travis, this wouldn't be the first time that she had sparked engagement rumors. It should be remembered that back in 2015, Kylie and her boyfriend at the time, Tyga, became the center of an engagement rumor after the former shared a photo of a large diamond ring on her Instagram.

So far, the youngest Kardashian sibling has yet to make a comment regarding this, and seeing as she had waited a full nine months before she revealed her pregnancy, fans could expect to wait for a while.