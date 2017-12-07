Is 'Marvel's Inhumans' Season 2 Already Canceled?

Facebook/Inhumans Promo image for "Marvel's Inhumans"

There are new clues hinting that the "Marvel's Inhumans" TV series might not be seeing the light of day for another season on ABC.

While "Inhumans" had always been packaged as a miniseries, the way it ended things in its first season's final episode highly suggested that a season 2 was required to complete the story. However, many people are not fully convinced that another installment will be ordered for the show, especially considering its underwhelming IMAX premiere and TV viewer ratings.

According to ComicBook, actress Ming-Na Wen might have just given away a major clue that could prove that "Inhumans" had already been canceled by the network. Wen plays Melinda May in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The report said Wen had recently appeared at the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest San Jose event in California where she was asked if it was possible to have a crossover take place between "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Inhumans."

Wen initially gave a cryptic answer as she said, "I think that show got..." before trailing off and not finishing the sentence. Then, in a move to possibly cover up what seemed like a slip of the tongue, she said: "Maybe I can't multitask."

However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, considering that ABC and Marvel have yet to confirm whether "Inhumans" season 2 is canceled or not.

The show in question puts its Royal Family in the spotlight where they had to deal with a military coup that forced them to initially hide somewhere in Hawaii so they could have time to regroup and plan for their comeback.

Marvel's shows are known to perform well on the conventional TV platform and on streaming sites like Netflix. However, the same cannot be said for "Inhumans." Its finale was not able to stand out in the 9 p.m. primetime slot and only had 1.95 million viewers -- much lower than its contenders "Hawaii Five-0" and "Dateline," among others.