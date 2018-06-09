Is Our Government Tearing Families Apart?

You may have heard the government has lost 1,500 kids who crossed the border illegally. That's not really the case, and it misses the real outrage.

The most-discussed story in the news recently has been about the 1500 "missing" children. Twitter hashtags such as "#WhereAreTheChildren" and "#MissingChildren" were created and used by the right and the left to express outrage. There's only two problems ... first, many have misunderstood what's going on. And second, that confusion has obscured the real outrage: how our government is treating vulnerable families.

