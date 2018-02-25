Is Rachel McAdams Seven Months Pregnant With Her First Child?

Youtube/Celebuzz Featured in the image is actress Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams is reportedly expecting her first child and is already seven months along.

Just recently, multiple reports had come out claiming that "The Notebook" star Rachel McAdams is already pregnant with her first baby. The 39-year-old actress who also starred in hit films such as "Mean Girls" and "Doctor Strange" had been quite elusive when it comes to her personal life and has been keeping a low profile for months now.

September had been the last time the actress was spotted at a red carpet event, and she was even noticeably absent during the Hollywood premiere of her film "Game Night" on Wednesday, which also stars Jason Bateman. Bateman attended the event along with Kyle Chandler and Michael C. Hall. Jennifer Aniston, who recently announced her separation from husband Justin Theroux, was also at the event.

While the actress is yet to confirm the news, when McAdams was last photographed at an airport in Toronto back in November, she had been wearing baggy clothes which she had possibly done to conceal her current status.

As for who the father is, it is speculated that screenwriter Jamie Linden is the father. Back in 2016, she was seen holding hands with the 37-year-old "Dear John" screenwriter which ignited rumors that they are a couple.

It should be remembered that back in 2009, McAdams had revealed to People how keen she was to become a mother. "Having a few [kids] would be great. My mom is a great inspiration to me...She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her," the actress said at the time.

However, she also stressed that she would have to find the right partner first and after getting with Jamie Linden, it looks like the time has finally come for her to be a mother.