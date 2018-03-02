Is Scott Disick Still Jealous of Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend, Younes Bendjima?

YouTube/E! Entertainment Screenshot of Scott Disick from a promo video for E!'s reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"

Scott Disick is reportedly still jealous of Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

It has been three years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have split, but for the latter, it looks like the pain of the separation is still raw in his heart. Recent reports claim that the 34-year-old reality TV star is still jealous of Younes Bendjima, the new man in Kourtney Kardashian's life. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first met the 24-year-old model back in 2016, and apparently, Scott would have never thought that they would get so serious and that Kourtney would find happiness with someone else.

A source tells E! News that while Scott himself has found a new love in 19-year-old Sophia Richie, it is claimed that he still can't get over how someone else now has Kourtney.

"It makes things between them tense and unpredictable," the source said. "Kourtney never knows when he is going to fly off the handle or go nuts about something. Scott just never thought it would last this long with Younes or become so serious. Nobody really did," the insider continued.

"Scott is hurt she chose someone else and it really bothers him. He can't control his emotions about it and lets it all out," the source added.

Back in May 2017, it was claimed that Scott is unhappy with Kourtney dating Younes and that he tries his best not to see any photos or news of them together. Kourtney herself had given her ex a heads up on the news, but he still couldn't stand anyone else having the mother of his four children, especially Younes.

The former couple split back in July 2015 after nine years together. While the two tried to get back together for the sake of their children, no reconciliation had ever occurred. However, they also somehow managed to maintain a civilized relationship for the sake of their kids. Scott would then be linked towards several women while it would take months before Kourtney would finally be able to start a new relationship once again, this time with Younes Bendjima.