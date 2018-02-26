Is Selena Gomez Ready to Move In With Justin Bieber?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are becoming more and more inseparable as it is rumored that the two are planning to move in together.

They may have had an on-and-off relationship spanning years, but it looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have gotten even closer this time around. Just recently, the two were in Jamaica to attend the wedding of Bieber's father, Jeremy, and while the two may not be ready to take their relationship to that level, it has been speculated by Hollywood Life that the two are ready to move in together.

"Selena and Justin know better than to pay any attention to rumors about them and their relationship, they're used to people constantly speculating and they just ignore it," an insider told Hollywood Life. "Their relation is very important to them, and they share very traditional values when it comes to family and children, so they want to make sure they have a stable and committed home life together. It is something they are committed to in the future, though," the source added.

While these claims are yet to be verified, it would appear that the two are, in fact, getting even closer than ever as they are constantly being spotted together in various places — from attending church together which has become a weekly tradition for them, to going on dinner dates and just recently, hanging out in each other's homes.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first started dating when they were really young back in 2010. The pair had been on a bumpy on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quits three years after. But after news broke out that Gomez and her then-boyfriend The Weeknd have split, as well as the singer's own health battles and the recent kidney transplant revelation, Bieber immediately pounced on the chance to get back together with the "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer.