Is Sony Having Second Thoughts About Backing Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie?

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming project is in danger of cancellation. Sony is now reportedly having uncertainties about the movie after a decade-old audio of the director supporting alleged rapist Roman Polanski surfaced last week.

Hollywood has been swept up in sexual misconduct and assault allegations since last year, starting with The Weinstein Company's Harvey Weinstein, Tarantino's friend. Since the renowned producer was accused of rape and other serious sexual misconduct acts last year, Tarantino has distanced himself from Weinstein, who produced most of his previous projects. Now, rumor has it that Sony is planning to cancel Tarantino's upcoming project with them due to a recently-unearthed old audio from the Howard Stern Show, where Tarantino claimed that Polanski's alleged rape victim was not a rape victim at all.

In the said audio, Tarantino said that the teenage girl who claimed to have been raped by his good friend Polanski engaged in a sexual act with the actor with her consent. He even suggested that the girl was to be blamed for the incident. Although Tarantino has already apologized for what he had said in the audio, it looks like Sony is possibly already having second thoughts about dealing with the director.

Tarantino's upcoming film will be set in 1969 and will reportedly star Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise. "Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie is also reportedly in talks with Tarantino to play Sharon Tate. Tentatively titled "Tarantino 9," the Manson film is expected to come out to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death.

With the film reportedly needing a budget of at least $200 million, Tarantino will be in trouble if Sony decides to cancel the project, as that means the director will have to find independent financing to make the film happen. So far, neither Tarantino nor Sony has commented on the issue.