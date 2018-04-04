Is the GOP Sleeping on Their Promises to Pro-Lifers?

Our GOP-majority Congress just forked over $500 million to Planned Parenthood. Have we been duped?

To paraphrase William Wilberforce's foe Lord Melbourne, things have come to a pretty pass when the Babylon Bee becomes our "go-to" source for accurate reporting.

If you don't know about the Bee, it's a Christian website specializing in satirical "news stories" poking fun at the foibles of evangelical subculture. As the Washington Post called it, it's "fake news that's good for the soul."

