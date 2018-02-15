Is the Obi-Wan Kenobi Standalone Movie Filming in Belfast Next Year?

Reuters/Vincest West Lucasfilm is eyeing a date for an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo.

Talks about the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie have been around for a while now, but Lucasfilm has yet to give any solid update on its production. This week, however, a new report has revealed that the much-awaited spinoff film is starting to film in Ireland next year.

Last year, rumors surfaced that Lucasfilm would develop a "Star Wars" standalone movie focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although the studio has yet to confirm the rumors, a new report suggests that the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" film is entering the production phase next year, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular character.

According to the report, scouting for the upcoming film was recently conducted in Belfast by George Lucas himself. Lucas, who sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, was reportedly spotted at Paint Hall studios in Belfast while looking for possible filming studios for the Obi-Wan movie. The publication that broke the news also stated that the "Star Wars" spinoff film will start filming in the region next year.

"We've been told there will be work throughout 2019 because 'Star Wars' is coming to Belfast. It was all very low key, only a few people knew that the old guy walking round the set was George Lucas. It was only when we were told about 'Star Wars' coming here next year that it dawned on us that was why he was here before Christmas," told the unnamed source.

Lucasfilm has yet to confirm if an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie is indeed happening, so fans should take Belfast's report with a grain of salt. In an interview last year, however, McGregor revealed that while he did not know anything about the project yet, he'd be happy to reprise his role in an Obi-Wan standalone movie. At the Golden Globes, he said, "There's a lot of talk, I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know any more about it than you do."