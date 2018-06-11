Is the Sickness of Western Culture Inside the Church?

Contemporary Western culture is critically ill.

This is the frequent lament of many evangelical Christians—including myself.

But it's time to face a hard fact: What's wrong with American (and Western) culture results from what's wrong with many churches and Christian movements within it.

The focus here is on evangelicalism for three reasons: we are often the most outspoken regarding the ills of culture; we seek to base our worldview on the Bible, and have passion for the application of biblical values in society; we have enough influence remaining to have tilted the voting balance in a presidential election.

