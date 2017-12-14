Is There Still Hope for Matt Lauer and Annette Roque's Marriage?

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Host Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, May 3, 2013.

There is still hope for Matt Lauer's marriage.

Matt Lauer's marriage has been previously reported to be on the brink of crumbling down after his highly publicized firing from the "Today" show. But now, it looks like there is still hope of a reconciliation between Lauer and his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque.

While it was believed that the former "Today" show anchor's marriage to Roque had been strained for years now, Lauer's sexual assault scandal and recent firing had definitely taken their marriage to a whole new level of challenging, especially since both he and his wife were seen without their wedding rings. But while Lauer's marriage may be crumbling, it has been revealed that the two still live together under one roof with their three children: 16-year-old Jack, 11-year-old Thijs and their only daughter 14-year-old daughter Romy. Furthermore, a source close to the couple said that Lauer refuses to get a divorce and is fighting to save his marriage.

While the couple may have a bit of a strain in their marriage and could possibly get a divorce, their priority will always be their children. It has been said that both Lauer and Roque doesn't want to disrupt the lives of their children. But that doesn't mean that Roque isn't angry.

"She is angry, so she took off her ring. She wanted him to take off his ring, too," a source revealed. "The kids are noticing this, but they're being very open about this and explaining everything," the insider went on to say.

NBC News had earlier fired Lauer after a detailed complaint was sent by one of his colleagues about inappropriate sexual behavior to the network. The firing came after other complainants came forward with their own unfortunate experience with the news anchor.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement.