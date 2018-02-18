Is Triple H Preparing to Take Over WWE?

Reuters/Brendan McDermid WWE wrestlers Kelly Kelly and Triple H pose for photographers prior to ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange October 27, 2010.

Latest rumors suggest that Triple H is now preparing to take over the WWE's main roster. According to reports, Vince McMahon's son-in-law Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, is taking all the necessary steps to prepare for the day when he'll finally take full control of the WWE's creative process.

The WWE Elimination Chamber is just a week away, and the Road to WrestleMania 34 is already in full gear. As the company prepares for its upcoming big events, several rumors have been making headlines recently, including Triple H's preparations to allegedly take over the WWE soon.

On Feb. 15, CBS Sports reported that as WWE chairman McMahon shifts his focus toward the future of the wrestling company, Triple H is making strides to prepare to take over the company's creative process. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that Triple H is currently assembling his team in NXT so they'd be all set when it's time for him to control the company. According to Meltzer, Triple H was in fact recently assigned to lead booking for the 205 Live cruiserweight show on WWE Network, where he sought the help of Impact Wrestling veteran Jeremy Borash.

Triple H has been running NXT for years now, and it cannot be denied that NXT has been doing a great job. Although WWE still continues to book Raw, NXT's booking has been widely acclaimed and poses threat to the company. This is especially due to the fact that Raw's sister program Smackdown Live has been struggling with its creative process of late due to roster imbalance — something that NXT is great at.

In a separate report, Sportskeeda noted that Triple H's WWE takeover is something that the WWE universe must be excited about, considering what Triple H has done with NXT when it transformed it from a developmental territory to its very own brand. The publication also noted that the move to let Triple H take over WWE's creative process will not just benefit the 205 Live brand but the WWE as a whole, as that will help keep the brightest wrestlers on the roster.