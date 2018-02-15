Is Warner Bros. Disappointed With Ben Affleck's Lack of Enthusiasm for DCEU?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016.

A new report suggests that Warner Bros. is disappointed that Ben Affleck has never been DCEU's Robert Downey, Jr. In the MCU, Downey plays Iron Man and serves as the anchor by which everything else in the universe is tied.

As Marvel celebrated its 10th anniversary recently, it gathered together all the superheroes in the MCU in one grand event. During the said event, all the actors and actresses who have portrayed Marvel superheroes throughout the MCU's decade-long run reunited for an MCU "class photo," and it was clear that Downey was the star. That night, Downey was the official mascot of Marvel Studios, and there's no doubt that he's the face of the MCU, having appeared in a number of MCU films throughout the years.

According to Revenge of the Fans, Warner Bros. could only wish they have someone as iconic as MCU's Downey. The studio reportedly wanted a personality with the same kind of weight as Downey's Iron Man, and that is nothing less than Ben Affleck, who is DCEU's Batman. Unfortunately, Affleck's superhero universe has failed many times, and the actor does not even know if he would still want to be associated with Batman.

As noted by Movie Web, Warner Bros. put a lot of time, money and effort to get Affleck to join the DCEU. While they did succeed to get him onboard as Batman, their plans to make Batman set up DCEU for bigger and better things failed. Although fans genuinely love Affleck as Batman, the movies he appeared in have mostly failed to maximize his full potential as an actor.

Recently, it was reported that Affleck would still star in the upcoming "The Batman" but plans on leaving the character soon after that. The actor is reportedly not ready to commit any further to the Batman franchise, and Warner Bros. is simply disappointed with his lack of enthusiasm.

Neither Affleck nor Warner Bros. has commented on this issue so fans should take Revenge of the Fans' deductions with a grain of salt.