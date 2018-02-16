Is Your Budget Too Tight to Tithe?

And He looked up and saw the rich putting their gifts into the treasury, and He saw also a certain poor widow putting in two mites.So He said, "Truly I say to you that this poor widow has put in more than all; for all these out of their abundance have put in offerings for God, but she out of her poverty put in all the livelihood that she had." ~Luke 21:1-4 (NIV)

I'll never forget the moment my husband and I decided to change the way we tithed. He and I had both grown up in Christian homes and churches that taught that tithing should be strictly 10 percent of one's gross income.

The only problem? We were living on a low income during the economic downturn of the 2000s—and after paying the mortgage on an underwater home we owned in a different state, our rent where we were living, and health insurance, we were left with a mere $250 per month to pay our utilities and feed our family of four. I was also expecting our third child at the time.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/deciding-how-to-tithe-when-the-money-isnt-there-to-give.html