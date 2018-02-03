Is Your Leadership Mission Out of Control?

We leaders often enjoy the affirmation and adulation of others as we express our ideas, provide direction and set future courses.

And we sometimes enjoy it so much that we only want people to agree with us and affirm us, even if we are wrong.

It's called echo chamber leadership. Properly defined, it's an environment in which leaders encourage and encounter only beliefs or opinions that match their own, so that their existing views are reinforced and alternative ideas and pushback are not considered.

