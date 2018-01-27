Is Your Ministry Stuck on the Hamster Wheel?

Have you ever watched a hamster running furiously around the inside of a hamster wheel and wondered, "What is that little guy thinking?" You watch it run and run and run, sometimes with bursts of energy, where you wonder if the hamster actually thinks it is making some kind of progress.

But it goes nowhere.

Sometimes that's what ministry can feel like.

Like hamsters running on a wheel to nowhere youth leaders run the cycle of annual priorities (camp, curriculum, rally, curriculum, retreat, curriculum, repeat) without ever asking the question, "Are we getting anywhere?"

