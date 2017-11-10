Isaiah Thomas Injury Update: Point Guard Is Making Progress But Team Won't Rush Rehabilitation

Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts after defeating the Washington Wizards in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, May 2, 2017.

Reports have it that Isaiah Thomas is making great progress in his recovery from a hip injury and might soon return on the court. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not looking to rush his rehabilitation.

Earlier this week, a video was posted by Cleveland.com that showed Thomas in the Cavaliers' practice facility. The point guard was then practicing shooting from outside the three-point line.

The two-time NBA All-Star player was unable to start early this season wearing his new Cleveland Cavaliers jersey as he still has to spend more months recovering from the hip injury he suffered during the previous playoffs.

According to Cleveland.com, the team's initial target for Thomas' return was Jan. 1. However, there are reports that the player was making progress at a faster rate.

During a Sunday press conference, head coach Tyronn Lue was asked if Thomas was still likely to be sidelined for the rest of the year, to which he said: "I don't know."

Lue then added: "You know, the staff is doing a great job of just, you know, just trying to get him ready, trying to get him right, so, we don't want to rush him back if he's not 100 percent."

On Monday, the coach reiterated that they have to consider Thomas' condition "as a player and a person." He added: "If he's not right, not healthy, we don't want to rush him back to set him back even more."

All eyes are on the Cleveland Cavaliers now that the team is scrambling to find its rhythm. The team lost their Nov. 5 game against the Atlanta Hawks, 115-117. They were able to win the following one versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-119, but they then lost their Nov. 9 game against the Houston Rockets, 113-117.

The Cavs' next game will be on Nov. 11, Saturday, at 8:30 p.m. EST where they will be going up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Thomas is also evidently very eager to return to the court and expressed it in a recent Twitter post where he said: "I just wanna HOOP!!!!!"