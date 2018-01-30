Twitter/isekaimaou Promotional banner for the upcoming Japanese anime adaptation of the light novel series “Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu (How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord)” written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki.

An upcoming anime adaptation has been announced for the Japanese fantasy light novel series "Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu (How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord)."

The original light novel series, which is written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki, debuted on Kodansha's Lanove Bunko imprint on December 2014 and currently has eight volumes, with a ninth one scheduled for a Jan. 30 release in Japan. J-Novel Club is publishing the series in English, while Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga adaptation launched by Naoto Fukuda in 2015.

The official site for the upcoming anime adaptation has been launched with the first key visual art featuring the two girls that the main protagonist will be meeting in the world of his favorite video game. Moreover, an official Twitter page has also been opened to make it easier for fans to keep tabs on the progress of the anime adaptation's production.

The series tells the story of an otherwise ordinary human being named Takuma Sakamoto, who is mysteriously transported to the world of his favorite MMORPG "Cross Reverie," wherein he is lauded as a powerful Demon Lord by his fellow players.

Takuma will take on the appearance he has in the game and will meet two girls who both claim to be his Summoner. The girls have performed an Enslavement Ritual in an attempt to turn him into their Summon, but then irony strikes. Instead of being enslaved by the girls, Takuma ends up being their master owing to the sudden activation of his passive ability.

However, even though he has built himself up to be the strongest Sorcerer in this world, he is still plagued with questions over how to interact with the people around him. But everything will start to fall into place when he decides to let the questions go and start acting like his persona from the game.

More information about "Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu," including the official cast and crew list and release date will be revealed in the coming months.