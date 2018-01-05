Can ISIS' Child Soldiers Be Rehabilitated?

About 50 former child soldiers of the Islamic State terror group aged between 12 and 17 are being treated at a rehabilitation center in northeastern Syria, near the city of Qamishli, run by Syrian Kurdish authorities.

The boys at the rehabilitation center, located in a war-battered town, attend classes and take care of household chores such as laundry, cooking and gardening, according to The Telegraph.

Having fought for Islamic State, also known as IS, ISIS, ISIL or Daesh, the former "cubs of the Caliphate," as they were called, are now orphans or wounded and some of them depressed or suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

