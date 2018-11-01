Israel Houghton, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker Working With Group That Thinks Jesus Failed

(Photo: REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won) South Korean evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung and his wife Han Hak-ja (R) bless newlyweds during a mass wedding ceremony at Sun Moon University in Asan, south of Seoul October 14, 2009.

The Unification Church, properly known as Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA, is hosting an major event this month titled, "Peace Starts with Me" and has invited high profile Christian artists, such as Israel Houghton, Yolanda Adams and others to help spread the mission of self-described "mother, the only begotten daughter of God," Hak Ja Han Moon.

A new video promotion for the Nov. 12 event held in New York City's Nassau Coliseum, announced that Grammy award winner Houghton will join Bishop Noel Jones, along with gospel singers Yolanda Adams, and Hezekiah Walker for the Unificationism gathering.

"Come and join all of New York and Americans everywhere to honor of the men and women of every creed and color who sacrificed and gave so much for the sake of this nation and to the cause of freedom around the world," a press release about the event described.

It's unclear why these popular Christians would link arms with this un-Christian faith. Houghton, Adams, Walker or Jones have not responded to media inquiries regarding their involvement at the non-Christian event.

Moon, who is the keynote speaker for "Peace Starts With Me" believes "Jesus failed in his mission" for world peace by being crucified.

Christianity and Unificationism are separate belief systems entirely. Christians base their faith on Jesus Christ as Savior the only way into heaven. The Unification Church claims that Jesus didn't fulfill his mission so "god's only begotten daughter," Moon, is now present to establish peace on earth.

In a July interview on True Peace Magazine, Moon expounded on her beliefs about Jesus. The spiritual leader claims his death on the cross was never God's original plan and since Jesus died, a new messiah is needed to carry out his mission. This "messiah" is now in the form of "true parents."

"Heaven has prepared a foundation for True Parents to be born. The central figures are the True Parents and I am God's only daughter, the True Mother," she declared.

Moon is continuing the work of her late husband, Sun Myung Moon who believed he had to fulfill his self-proclaimed messianic promises. After his death in 2012, his wife held to their beliefs as one of the "true parents" in hopes for a reunion with God.

"The Unification movement was popular in the 70s and 80s but membership has gone downhill in the United States and Canada and most parts of the world," James Beverley, professor of Christian Thought and Ethics at Tyndale University, told The Christain Post in a past interview. However, "Moon has many followers in South Korea and Japan."

During his life, Sun Myung Moon drew criticism for running his religion like a business, making high demands on his followers, and for hosting mass wedding ceremonies.