Israeli Authorities Recommend Benjamin Netanyahu Be Indicted for Bribery

(Photo: Reuters/Gali Tibbon/Pool) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, February 12, 2017.

Israeli police have recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted on the charges of bribery and breach of trust.

Authorities made the announcement Tuesday, following a 14-month-long investigation into "Case 1000" and "Case 2000," according to the Jerusalem Post.

"In Case 1000, the 'gifts affair,' it is alleged that Netanyahu improperly accepted expensive gifts from different businessmen," reported JP.

"In Case 2000, the 'Yediot Aharonot affair,' Netanyahu allegedly negotiated with publisher Arnon 'Noni' Mozes for favorable coverage of himself in Yediot Aharonot in exchange for support of a bill to weaken Israel Hayom, the largest circulation Hebrew-language paper and Yediot's biggest competitor."

In addition to Netanyahu, Israeli police also recommended indictments for Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan, who allegedly bribed the prime minister.

Addressing citizens in a televised speech Tuesday, Netanyahu denied claims of corruption, saying they are "unfounded" and "outrageous."

"The only thing that motivates me is the interest of the state," he said, while pointing out that he has long been a victim of slander.

According to the Jerusalem Post, evidence collected by police will be reviewed by the prosecution and Aluf Avichai Mandelblit, attorney general of Israel.

A native of Tel Aviv, Netanyahu is currently the longest-serving prime minister in Israel's history.