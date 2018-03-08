Issa Rae Set to Host 2018 CFDA Awards

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image is Issa Rae

Issa Rae will be making history in the upcoming CFDA Awards as the first woman to host the ceremony in over a decade.

It has been confirmed that the 33-year-old actress will be hosting the upcoming CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards this June. While the prestigious American fashion organization has yet to announce any nominees and winner, the show is already making headlines just for the fact that a woman will be hosting the awards ceremony this year, a feat which hasn't been done in over a decade.

Just like the recently concluded 90th Academy Awards, the CFDA Awards will be partnering with Swarovski for the ceremony and will be held in Brooklyn for the first time this coming June 4.

In a Twitter post dated March 5, the "Insecure" actress and creator expressed her excitement for her participation in the upcoming awards show, saying, "So excited to announce that I will be hosting the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4th! Mark your calendars!"

The president and CEO of the CFDA Steven Kolb also released a statement regarding Issa Rae's hosting of the awards show wherein he describes the actress and writer as someone "leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant."

Not only that, Kolb also expressed his excitement over having the ceremony at the Brooklyn Museum, a big shift from the Hammerstein Ballroom which hosted the event last year. Regarding this, he said, "We are also excited to take the awards to Brooklyn this year. The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion's biggest nights."

Dubbed as the Academy Awards of fashion, the CFDA aims to honor the best of fashion in the industry. Last year, late-night host and comedian Seth Meyers hosted the event following the likes of James Corden, Joel McHale, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and John Waters.

As for the nominees, they are set to be announced on March 15 via the CFDA's official Instagram account.