'IT 2' to Start Filming in Toronto in June

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

Following the successful theatrical run of the "IT" remake, the team behind the film is now reportedly gearing up for the production of the sequel. New reports reveal that "IT 2" will kick off production in summer in preparation for its 2019 release date.

Andy Muschietti's "IT" remake was one of the most successful horror flicks of 2017. The film was both a critical and box office success, so it wasn't surprising when Warner Bros. confirmed shortly after its run that it would get a sequel. With the sequel set for release in September next year, the team behind the upcoming film is reportedly starting filming on June 18 in the Toronto/Port Hope area, the same location where the first installment was shot.

It can be recalled that in the first film, Port Hope was used as Derry. Considering that the same location will be used in filming the second installment, a summer production start makes a lot of sense since most people are on break so it would be easier to shut down roads.

"IT 2" will take place 30 years after the events in the first film. It will find the members of the Losers Club reunited in Derry, Maine, only to find out that Pennywise is back to go on a killing spree around the community. As it turns out, Mike was the only member of the club who stayed in town since the events from 30 years ago, so the rest of the club have totally forgotten their encounter with Pennywise back when they were still kids.

Little is known about the cast of "IT 2," and no casting for the adults has been announced as of this time. However, since it is believed that the sequel will feature flashbacks, it is likely that Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

"IT 2" will arrive in theaters in September 2019.