'IT' Blu-ray Release to Include Deleted Scenes of an Alternate Ending

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

Earlier this week, a site uncovered the list of deleted scenes that will be included in the upcoming "IT" Blu-ray release, teasing some of the scenes that failed to make it into the movie's final cut. One of the scenes included in the list reveals that the film actually has an alternate ending.

When Andy Muschietti's modern take on the popular "IT" movie hit theaters earlier this year, it was quick to become the highest grossing R-rated horror movie in box office history, raking in at least $700 million worldwide. Muschietti's film adaptation of the Stephen King classic was a huge success that fans were no longer surprised when Muschietti confirmed that a sequel was in the works.

Since the Blu-ray release was announced, there have been speculations that it might include the origin story of Pennywise the dancing clown. Unfortunately, fans who have been wishing to see the evil clown back in the 1600s might be disappointed, as Pennywise portrayer Bill Skarsgard recently revealed that he's not wearing makeup and looks more like himself in his origin story.

The most intriguing scene in the Blu-ray release is the scene titled "Denbrough Family Vacation." This final deleted scene reportedly serves as an alternate ending to the movie, showing Bill after saying goodbye to Beverly while his parents pack for a family vacation. As the car drives away, the camera shifts its focus to the drain where Georgie was taken. The camera then stops, and then the rain starts pouring.

Although it looks like there's nothing special about this alternate ending, it is quite intriguing how this will connect to the sequel. Previous interviews with the "IT" cast members revealed that "IT 2" will include several flashbacks to the first installment, and the "Denbrough Family Vacation" might be one of them.

"IT 2" will see the members of the Losers' Club as adults. It is expected to hit theaters in 2019. Meanwhile, the "IT" Blu-ray release will come out on Jan. 9, 2018.