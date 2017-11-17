'IT' news: Warner Bros. Announces Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

y Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

Andy Muschietti's modern take on Stephen King's "IT" is set to get a digital HD release next month. As confirmed by Warner Bros. earlier this week, the film will be available on digital high definition (HD) first before it becomes available on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD early next year.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, which includes the theatrical version of the film in 4K with HDR, as well as a Blu-ray disc that also features the theatrical version.

Meanwhile, the Blu-ray Combo Pack includes the theatrical version of "IT" in HD and standard definition (SD). Both the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack will include a digital version of the film in HD.

"IT's" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack will be available for $44.95, the Blu-ray Combo Pack for $35.99, while the DVD will be sold for $28.98. The film will be available on digital HD in time for the holidays on Dec. 19, while the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD versions will not be available until next year, on Jan. 9, 2018.

Additionally, the physical release will include 11 deleted and extended scenes from the film, as well as a clip that features King as he reveals the roots of the best-selling "IT" novel. Another special feature, "The Loser's Club," will feature the teenage stars of the film adaptation as they bond together during the production.

Based on the hugely popular novel of the same name by King, "IT" is one of the most successful horror films this 2017. Its cast members include "Allegiant" star Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise, "Midnight Special" star Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip" star Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, and "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier.