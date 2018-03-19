It Will Likely Take a While Until 'Toukiden 3' Is Officially Announced

Koei Tecmo A player prepares to square off against one of the Oni featured inside 'Toukiden 2'

Though it doesn't have the same kind of mainstream presence as the "Monster Hunter" franchise, the "Toukiden" series has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the giant beast-slaying action RPG genre.

With "Monster Hunter: World" being one of the hottest games at the moment, it's hardly surprising that there are rumblings about the "Toukiden" series getting a new installment.

Well, for fans who are hoping to see a sequel, there's some good and some bad news to digest.

The good news is that there is hope for a sequel to be developed, as one of the expected developers from Omega Force expressed recently.

Speaking during a commemorative concert for Omega Force, the development studio's brand lead and "Toukiden" producer Kenichi Ogasawara expressed a desire to make a new game in the aforementioned action RPG series, Gematsu reported.

Ogasawara even urged fans to wait for it, hinting that it is indeed going to be made eventually.

Unfortunately for fans, it may take quite some time before they see the sequel.

Ogasawara also shared during that concert that the studio is working on a "surprise title" and that project apparently still requires more time to be put into it.

The developers are going to focus on that first before they move on to something else, so it's possible and perhaps even likely that "Toukiden 3" will not be announced anytime soon.

The second mainline installment of the series came with quite the array of new features that distinguished it from the earlier entries. The second mainline entry provided players with an open-world setting and also introduced the Demon Hand mechanic.

It will be interesting to see how developers will attempt to improve upon what they have already done so that they can also keep up with the "Monster Hunter" series.

For now, fans are just going to have to wait for any news regarding "Toukiden 3" and hopefully for them, their patience will be rewarded with something great.