Facebook/alwayssunny Promotional image for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Glenn Howerton's future on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — at least as his character, Dennis — remains uncertain.

Last week, Howerton took to Twitter to clarify reports saying that he is officially returning to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He started his thread by revealing that Dennis is not confirmed to be coming back. Instead, he made it clear that there was only a possibility.

It can be recalled that Dennis seemed to leave the gang in order to move to North Dakota for his son and baby mama. While it was initially thought that Dennis was written out so that Howerton could focus on another series, "A.P. Bio," the actor maintains that the ending was a creative decision and that he did not leave the FX series for his new NBC comedy with Patton Oswalt.

Howerton also revealed that his involvement with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will continue, though perhaps only in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

"I don't know why the narrative continues to be centered around whether 'I'm' coming back. I'm here. It's whether or not 'Dennis' is coming back," he tweeted. "Dennis could be gone forever."

The reports Howerton wanted to clarify likely stemmed from an interview he did with Entertainment Weekly, where he said that he has not departed "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which is already heading into its 13th season.

"We're currently discussing what we want to do next season, but we haven't started the writers' room yet. So I haven't left 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,'" he told EW. "The conversation really should be about what's going to happen with Dennis, not what's going to happen with me, and that's something we don't have an answer to yet."

As previously reported, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is set to begin filming in April. Stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, and Kaitlin Olson are all expected to return. McElhenney, who created the show, and Day also serve as executive producers and writers.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 13 premieres in the fall.