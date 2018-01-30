'It's Difficult to Love an Otaku' Latest News: First Promotional Video Released

Twitter/wotakoi_anime Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese anime series, “Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii (It's Difficult to Love an Otaku),” also known as “Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku,” based on the web manga series written and illustrated by Fujita.

The first promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii (It's Difficult to Love an Otaku)," also known as "Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku."

The video, which is currently region-locked to Japan, reportedly focuses on the main characters Narumi Momose, who will be voiced by Arisa Date, and Hirotaka Nifuji, who will be voiced by Kent Itou. Other cast members that have been announced for the series include Tomokazu Sugita as Tarou Kabakura, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hanako Koyanagi, Aoi Yuuki as Kou Sakuragi, and Yuuki Kaji as Naoya.

The series is based on the Japanese webmanga series of the same name written and illustrated by Fujita. It debuted on Pixiv, a popular Japanese online community for artists, in 2014 before it officially began serialization in "Comic Pool" the following year. As of August 2017, the series has been published in four collected print volumes, with a fifth one scheduled for release on Friday, Feb. 2.

The anime adaptation is being directed by Yoshimasa Hiraike, who is also in charge of the series composition. Takahiro Yasuda is in charge of character designs, while Akimitsu Honma takes care of music composition.

The series will feature the awkward romantic comedy between co-workers Narumi and Hirotaka, who are each leading a secret life as a fujoshi and game otaku, respectively. They have known each other since middle school, but have not seen each other for a while.

The two of them will begin dating after a post-work drinking session, but will their secret lives be in the way of a perfect romantic relationship? Or will their interests be the key to a much deeper understanding between the couple? And how will their friends and co-workers affect their budding relationship?

"Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku" premieres sometime in April 2018 on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block.