A new key visual and a teaser video have been released for the upcoming Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii (It's Difficult to Love an Otaku)," also known as "Love Is Difficult for an Otaku."

The key visual, which can be seen above, features the two main protagonists: Narumi Momose, whose voice will be provided by Arisa Date; and Hirotaka Nifuji, who will, in turn, be voiced by Kent Ito.

Additionally, a teaser video has also been released, which introduces the key visual along with the revelation that Japanese animation studio, A-1 will be producing the upcoming anime series. However, the video, which is currently streaming on Aniplex's official YouTube channel, is also currently region-locked to Japan.

The series, which is based on the web manga of the same name written and illustrated by Fujita, tells the story of two co-workers who reunite for the first time years after they went their separate ways following middle school. A few post-work drinking sessions eventually led them to decide to begin dating.

However, things may get complicated between the two of them when their secret lives are revealed, for Hirotaka is secretly a game otaku, while Narumi has been making all possible efforts to hide her fujoshi lifestyle.

Two other character teaser visuals are set to be released on two consecutive Thursdays, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The first one will feature the characters Hanako Koyanagi, who will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro; and Taro Kabakura, who will be voiced by Tomokazu Sugita.

On the other hand, the second teaser visual will feature Naoya Nifuji, whose voice will be provided by Yuuki Kaji; and Ko Sakuragi, who will, in turn, be voiced by Aoi Yuki.

"It's Difficult to Love an Otaku," premieres in April on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block.