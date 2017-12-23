HoneyWorks Official Site Promotional image for the 6-episode Japanese anime series, "Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi 10 Centi Datta. (Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart.)" inspired by the music videos for "Hatsukoi no Ehon (The Picture Book of the First Love)" and "Ippun Ichibyō Kimi to Boku no (Yours and My One Minute and One Second)" by HoneyWorks.

Can Miou and Haruki's love story still find its happily ever after amidst the misunderstandings and unspoken words on the Japanese anime series, "Itsudatte Bokura no Koi wa 10 cm Datta. (Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart)?"

Miou and Haruki met each other for the first time under a cherry blossom tree at their high school entrance ceremony. And although their personalities are polar opposites, with Miou being reserved and Haruki being very social, they have found a friend in each other through their mutual love for the arts.

But then, an incident in the past has ended up forcing them apart. When Miou found out that it was Haruki's older brother, Chiaki, who has saved her life as a child, her guilt over the guy's death made her decide to stop interacting with Haruki.

Haruki, for his part, knew nothing about the reason behind the sudden change in Miou. He has also just received a letter regarding an opportunity to study abroad. However, instead of feeling excited over this, it ended up making him doubt his own dream of becoming a movie director.

But could this really be his dream, something he's passionate enough about to want to leave the country and venture out into a new world? Or has it always been his love for his late older brother that has led him down this path?

The previous episode revealed that Chiaki, who has always had a weak body, gave up on his dream of becoming a movie director.

On the other hand, it seems that Miou may have finally found the drive to make it up to Haruki, but will she even make it on time? Or will their love, as the title itself says, be forever separated by a 10-centimeter gap?

"Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi 10 Centi Datta." airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date. Episodes are also available online via Crunchyroll.