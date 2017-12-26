Twitter/HoneyWorksMovie Key visual art for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi wa 10 Cm Datta. (Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart.)" inspired by the music videos for "Hatsukoi no Ehon (The Picture Book of the First Love)" and "Ippun Ichibyō Kimi to Boku no (Yours and My One Minute and One Second)" by HoneyWorks.

A new key visual art has been released for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi wa 10 Cm Datta. (Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart)." But are the happy smiles on Miou and Haruki's faces a reflection of how the series is going to end?

The image, which was posted on the official HoneyWorks Movie Twitter account, shows series protagonists Miou and Haruki smiling and looking into each other's eyes in a scene that seems to have been taken from those days when they were not yet in conflict with each other.

However, since the previous episode has already resolved the misunderstanding between Miou and Haruki and the two of them are already on speaking terms again, could the look of happiness depicted in the key visual be a reflection of their reconciliation?

They may have both lost their way due to circumstances that seemed to be out of their control. Miou felt guilty for having presumably caused the death of Haruki's older brother, when in fact it was really Aki's sickness that ultimately took his life.

On the other hand, Haruki lost his vision and his drive to pursue film directing, thinking this to be his brother's dream and not entirely his. But a video that was taken when Aki was still alive cleared Miou and Haruki's mind of their doubts and it seems that Haruki is ready to start filming movies once again.

The only other conflict left to be resolved is the unspoken confession between them.

The final episode is coming and time could be running out. Will they finally be able to bridge the 10-centimeter gap between their hands and let their feelings for each other known before Haruki goes abroad to continue his film studies?

"Itsu Datte Bokura no Koi wa 10 Cm Datta." airs on Fridays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date. Episodes are also available online via Crunchyroll.