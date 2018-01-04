iTunes Movie Listing Reveals 'Justice League' Digital HD's Jan. 23 Release

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial "Justice League" is predicted to end its run with an estimated total of 0 million.

The highly anticipated "Justice League" digital HD release is expected for release later this month. If a new iTunes Movies listing for the movie is anything to go by, it looks like the "Justice League" digital HD will arrive earlier than what is typical for Hollywood tent-poles.

"Justice League" opened in theaters last November as part of the DC Extended Universe. While DC and Warner Bros. hoped that the film would continue the momentum started by "Wonder Woman," "Justice League" unfortunately struggled both commercially and critically. Despite Warner Bros.' efforts in promoting the film, "Justice League" ended up being widely panned by critics and posting the lowest domestic and global revenues in the entire DC Extended Universe.

Although "Justice League" disappointed most DC fans and critics, the studio still sees its home media release as an opportunity to save the movie. Unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. is reportedly looking to get it into home theaters sooner than expected.

Earlier this week, the iTunes Movies listing for "Justice League" indicated that the movie is now available for pre-order but won't be released in digital HD until Jan. 30. However, the updated listing now reveals that the release date has been moved one week ahead on Jan. 23.

If the iTunes listing is true, then the "Justice League" home media release will come just a little over a month since the movie arrived in theaters. This is very atypical for a Hollywood film since it usually takes at least 90 days before a movie debuts on home media.

However, Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed that the new iTunes Movies listing for "Justice League" is true so fans should take the Jan. 23 release date with a grain of salt.

"Justice League" sees the reunion of the biggest DC heroes as they band together against Steppenwolf.