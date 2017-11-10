Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner News: Couple in for a Rough Ride as Russia Investigation Continues

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are in for a rough time based on reports, to put it mildly. Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russian involvement in Donald Trump's campaign is going to put the couple "in a world of s***," according to sources.

After Donald Trump's stunning win that sent the Trump family, and Jared Kushner by extension, to the White House, things have been downhill since. Trump's administration has not established a legislative record, and now, the ongoing probe into an alleged collusion with Russia is sending the family in a state of near panic, according to Vanity Fair.

Reuters/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

According to sources, Kushner has been on the phone often as of late, trying to keep up to date with the ongoing investigation led by Mueller. It has been a big concern for the couple, reports say, with one source offering a take on how bad it would be.

"They're in a world of s***," the insider emphasized the situation.

The couple has been assuring their friends that all is well with them in Washington, and they are working on new points for Trump's administration to focus on in 2018, according to three sources.

Behind private doors could be an entirely different story, however.

"He may seem cool, but he's sweating, and she's like her father. She'll never acknowledge it and [will] blame the media," the insider added, referring to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in turn.

"But she's been working on her reputation forever, and now it's going to suffer horrifically. And for what?" the source added, as quoted by the Independent.

Less than a week ago, Mueller's probe into a Russia-Trump connection during the 2016 elections turned to the current president's son-in-law, Kushner. The special prosecutor is particularly interested in his possible role in the firing of former FBI director James Comey.