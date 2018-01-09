Ivanka Trump Receives Heat for Praising Oprah Winfrey's Speech at the Golden Globes

Reuters/Cathal McNaughton Ivanka Trump received backlash for praising Oprah Winfrey for her speech at the 75th Golden Globes.

Ivanka Trump has received backlash after praising Oprah Winfrey for her speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

United States First Daughter Ivanka commended Oprah for delivering a powerful speech when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award at 75th 2018 Golden Globes on Twitter.

"Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night's #GoldenGlobes. Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United," Ivanka's post reads.

However, people have criticized Ivanka for praising Oprah's speech primarily because it talked about sexual abuse, and her father — U.S. President Donald J. Trump — is being accused of such behavior.

Twitter account @girlsreallyrule pointed out to Ivanka that Trump was one of the men that Oprah was talking about in her speech.

"She was talking about your Dad, girl," the post reads.

Actress Alyssa Milano replied to Ivanka on the social media platform and told her that she can send her donations to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that helps support her father's accusers.

"Modern Family" showrunner Danny Zuker responded to Ivanka's post and asked her about the time Trump "bragged about walking in on teenage beauty contestants when they were changing" or when her mother "testified that he raped her."

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin also took a jab at Ivanka, calling her a hypocrite and "clueless."

"Your father has a trail of victims and supported Roy Moore, Ivanka. YOU are indeed part of the problem," her post reads.

Others had a little less serious response to Ivanka's post. Chrissy Teigen just replied, "ew go away" to the first daughter's post.

Ivanka has not addressed the criticism that she's received for her post.

Meanwhile, Oprah's speech focused on the history of abuse and assault reigned by men and expressed gratitude to all the women who have endured those hardships. Her speech sparked speculations that Oprah might be open to running for President, but she has yet to confirm her decision.