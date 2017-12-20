Reuters/Cathal McNaughton Ivanka Trump slammed for late congratulatory message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.

People on social media took a jab at Ivanka Trump for her congratulatory message addressed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the couple's engagement.

The first daughter and adviser to President Donald J. Trump, Ivanka, recently congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan for their engagement by posting a touching message for the pair on Twitter.

"Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together," Ivanka first said in her two-part message.

"I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!" the first daughter said next.

However, Twitter users were quick to jump to conclusions that Ivanka had some other purpose for her message to the prince and his fiancée. According to the people who saw Ivanka's post, she's trying to get invited to the royal wedding.

Twitter user @DFWsMrFantastic teased Ivanka, saying that her message was "sweet," but he thinks they won't be invited to the wedding.

Another user, @jerseygirlkels, even asked Ivanka if it was her father who made her write the post. She even asked why Ivanka's message was late, given that Prince Harry and Meghan already announced their engagement weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @diane32123 said that people can see right through Ivanka and her message.

"It's so transparent that you're practically begging for a royal wedding invite. Not gonna happen, princess," the post reads.

Someone even responded to Ivanka's tweet with a "Gossip Girl" gif, bringing back the time the first daughter and her husband Jared Kushner were featured on the show. Twitter user @sha210 replied with Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf saying, "You're kinda not invited," with a sarcastic smile.

Although netizens are having a blast slamming Ivanka for her message, it's possible that the first daughter was just trying to send her regards to the lovely couple for their engagement.