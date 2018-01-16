'iZombie' Loses a Cast Member for Season 5; Season 4 Premiere Date Set

"iZombie" will lose one cast member when it returns for season 5 next year. The CW President Mark Pedowitz confirmed that Robert Knepper won't be back after his story arc ends in season 4.

Facebook/CWIzombie "iZombie" returns to The CW for its fourth season this coming February.

Pedowitz told a panel at the Television Critics Association that Knepper only signed a one-year deal as a series regular on "iZombie." The actor, who plays Angus McDonough, was a recurring guest star since season 1.

The CW President also said that the writers of "iZombie" plotted Knepper's character's storyline even as allegations of sexual harassment cropped up against the actor. Pedowitz also clarified that his dismissal from "iZombie" was not because of the sexual harassment accusations.

"When the past allegations came up, we were about two-thirds of the way on the shooting schedule," Pedowitz said, adding that there were investigations on "iZombie" as well. "They found no wrongdoing on the set. I supported the decision to continue going forward. Robert finishes up shooting I think by next week."

At least five women came forward with claims that Knepper sexually assaulted them in past productions that happened two or three decades ago. Knepper issued a statement immediately after the first woman publicly accused the actor.

" I am shocked and devastated to be falsely accused of violence against a woman," Knepper stated. "That's just not who I am."

Meanwhile, The CW confirmed that "iZombie" season 4 will begin its run on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9:00 p.m. The show stars Rose McIver (Liv), Robert Buckley (Major), Rahul Koli (Ravi), Malcolm Goodwin (Clive), Aly Milchalka (Peyton) and David Anders (Blaine).

The network hasn't officially confirmed "iZombie" for season 5. With the recent pronouncements, however, fans can expect the show to return for another year.

"iZombie" follows Liv Moore, whose life changed after she turned into a zombie. She, however, continues to live among humans and only eats a dead person's brain from her work with the medical forensic expert for the police. The show is based off a comic series from DC and Vertigo.