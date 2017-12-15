'iZombie' Season 4 Cast News: Robert Knepper Not Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

"iZombie" season 4 will not lose cast member Robert Knepper, who recurs as real estate tycoon Angus DeBeers. Warner Bros didn't find any conclusive evidence to fire the actor amid sexual harassment allegations lodged against him.

Facebook/CWIzombie Robert Knepper won't be fired from "iZombie," according to Warner Bros.

The studio conducted its own investigations on the set of "iZombie" following the claims against Knepper. Warner Bros stated officially that while it grew concerned over the allegations against one of its actors, it found "no evidence of wrongdoing" and that production on the show remained a safe place for all its workers.

In November, costume designer Susan Bertram came forward and accused Knepper of sexual misdeeds, which happened in the '90s. Following her statement, four other women also said that Knepper made sexual advances towards them. One recounted that the actor attempted to rape her.

These incidence happened years or decades ago. The women, however, could only talk about it now as a wave of change is happening in Hollywood.

Warner Bros' statement, however, only refers to Knepper's presence and behavior on the "iZombie" set. The studio did not comment on the actor's other cases.

Meanwhile, "iZombie" star Rose McIver (Liz) issued a statement on Twitter in response to Knepper's retention in the cast. The actress made no direct comments about her co-star. Instead, she linked an article about Knepper and acknowledged all victims of sexual harassment.

"At this time I would like to acknowledge all the victims of sexual assault worldwide who have spoken out about their experiences," McIver wrote on social media. "It takes a lot of courage and these are conversations that we need to have in order to change the way society moves forward."

The studio promoted Knepper as a series regular in "iZombie" season 4 after recurring as a guest. The CW hasn't announced its specific premiere date but it will be in its midseason slate in 2018.

Knepper is also known for his work on "Prison Break," where he played a man convicted of murder and rape of children. The actor also starred in the "Twin Peaks" revival, "Homeland" and "SGU Stargate Universe."