'iZombie' Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers: Liv Partakes in a Mansion Murder Mystery, Collides With Major

The CW Liv takes the place of the murder victim in a mansion murder mystery in episode 2.

Liv (Rose McIver) embodies the victim of a mansion murder mystery on episode 2 of "iZombie" season 4. Meanwhile, Liv butts heads with Major (Robert Buckley) on a certain situation.

On the next episode of "iZombie" season 4, titled "Blue Bloody," Liv participates in a real-life mansion murder mystery as the victim. According to the episode 2 listing on The Futon Critic, she eats the brains of a dowager and has to figure out which of her household help took her life.

Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) appear to be very excited about the case, as they announce it in unison on the episode 2 trailer.

Meanwhile, Liv starts acting as the deceased dowager and unleashes her foul personality, which makes it difficult for them to figure out who among her servants killed her since they're all likely to have a grudge against her.

"Mrs. Brooks was well loved," one of the dowager's servants claimed to Liv and Clive. But Liv bursts out in the dowager's bossy demeanor which negates his statement.

"You be careful with that piano. You drop it, I'll bury you in it," Liv ordered the moving men.

When Clive discovers that all of the dowager's servants are hiding something, Liv couldn't help but bring out the monster whose brains she just ate.

"That is what I thought, too. They're filthy damned liars!" Liv exclaimed. She even puts Clive under the dowager's demeaning tongue.

"Drive. It smells like felon back here," Liv tells him as she got in his police car.

Meanwhile, a certain situation will put conflict between Liv and Major. Given that Major has begun training zombie youths for Chase's (Jason Dohring) army in the season 4 premiere, Liv might have discovered his participation and wasn't too happy about it.

"iZombie" season 4 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.