'iZombie' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers: Liv's Squad Probes Murder at Hockey Rink

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for 'iZombie'

Liv (Rose McIver) and her team will hunt down a killer on ice in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

In the upcoming episode titled "Goon Struck," the synopsis reveals that a hockey player has been murdered, and it is up to Liv and her squad to catch the perpetrator.

As usual, to find out what happened to the victim, Liv will have to eat his brain. The result is nothing short of disastrous. Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) needs her in the ice and play like the deceased. As the promo shows, her own teammates will suffer from her super zombie strength. The tooth she loses while railroading players just adds toughness to her visage.

While investigating the case, Liv will learn something worrying about Chase Graves (guest star Jason Dohring). This will put her in a difficult situation with Major (Robert Buckley), who is currently working under the evil man. In an interview with Collider, McIver spoke about the hurdles that the ex-lovers would encounter. Since they are technically from the opposing sides, it will make a smooth relationship impossible for them. Liv thinks Major is making a huge mistake, working at Fillmore-Graves.

Meanwhile, McIver also talked to Collider about the fun aspect of taking in other personalities in the show. In the storyline, she has transformed into a lot of personas, from a racist to an erotic literature writer. She said that this hockey player makeover took a lot of energy and effort.

"Hockey-goon brain was challenging in a physical respect because I had one official day to spend on the ice in hockey skates for the first time. I hadn't picked up my figure skates since I was 14, but hockey skates ever, so it was completely different. And, that was a very challenging thing to try and seem proficient and knowledgeable about the mannerisms and the little bits and pieces. That was a new world for me. That was challenging, but I had great support around me. We had an amazing stunt team that was also involved," McIver said.

"iZombie" season 4 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.