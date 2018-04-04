'iZombie' Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers: Liv Becomes a Theater Diva for a Day

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for 'iZombie'

Liv (Rose McIver) is going to feast on the brain of a thespian to know how she died in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

In the episode titled "My Really Fair Lady," the synopsis reveals that the Liv and Clive (Malcolm) tandem will be handed a case involving the murder of a theater actor (guest star Rachel Bloom). The victim is said to be a pretentious prima donna when she was alive, making the investigation all the more complicated.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Liv acting tough and bold after dining on the woman's brain. She even harasses a man by crushing his lips with her cold fingers. Clive knows he is in for a rough day, judging by the expression he has while watching his partner work.

Elsewhere, Liv is expected to continue her probe of Renegade (Dawnn Lewis) and her human smuggling operation. The criminal was finally executed in the previous episode after Chase (Jason Dohring) had ordered her death by guillotine in front of the masses.

Liv tried to stop it, even reaching out to Major (Robert Buckley) and begging for his help. Her ex-boyfriend, however, said he had to follow the directives from his boss. After the execution, Liv went to Levon (Daniel Bonjour), her new documentary filmmaker beau, telling him that she has yet to give up on the investigation.

As the fragile peace between the zombies and humans in Seattle continues to weaken, more complications are expected to arise for the main characters. Liv had to let Blaine (David Anders) go once again when she failed to find evidence of his criminal activities. In an interview with Collider, McIver said that this zombie takeover is not going to end soon. The cure is still nowhere to be found. She also teased that later on, the need to find the antidote will become even more frantic as something huge would take place in the city.

"Well, it's very important in the bigger picture of the show. I feel like ultimately Liv wants to be cured. It's hard because I think she found her purpose through being a zombie, but, the inability to have children, or to have to eat brains of people who have died, for a living for her, is clearly not the long game. They are very game to find out who stole the cure. Now, that obviously there's a wall around Seattle, risks of cures and zombies getting in and out are really threatening. It's very much a focus of this season. It becomes more so later, throughout the arc this year," McIver said.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Ravi (Rahul Kohli) making a huge sacrifice for Peyton (Aly Michalka). Liv's (Rose McIver) best friend has been very vocal about her stance in the whole zombie debacle. She even defended a zombie driver who crashed his own bus and ate the brains of his passengers. Peyton maintained that the zombie was pushed to the brink because he and his family were not given enough brain rations to survive.

"iZombie" season 4 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.