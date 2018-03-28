'iZombie' Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers: Peyton Puts Ravi's Life in Danger

Facebook/cwizombie Promo photo for 'iZombie'

Peyton (Aly Michalka) and her grand dreams of becoming a savior will be putting her friend's life in danger in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

In the episode titled "My Really Fair Lady," the synopsis reveals that Peyton's trouble will force Ravi (Rahul Kohli) to make a huge sacrifice.

Since Seattle turned into a zombie haven, Liv's (Rose McIver) best friend has been on the prowl. In the previous episode, she was hell-bent in defending a zombie bus driver. Many citizens were demanding that he be fired, but Peyton made sure that the zombie would not get the sack and even found a way to provide food for his starving family.

Then, a horrific incident happened. The driver crashed his bus and proceeded to eat the brains of passengers. He was shot to death.

Peyton approached Chase (Jason Dohring), explaining what happened to the zombie. He promised to work harder in providing enough supply to zombie families.

Peyton must still be working hard to promote awareness about the discrimination that the zombies have been experiencing in the city. She will likely rope in Ravi to rally with her.

Elsewhere, Liv and Clive (Malcolm) will handle a new case. A theater actor (guest star Rachel Bloom) was murdered, and they have to find out who the killer is.

In the previous episode, they hunted down the culprit responsible for the death of a hockey player.

To solve the case, Liv ate the player's brain and had a lot of visions. She saw Blaine (David Anders) executing the victim and some of his friends. She had no concrete evidence about the crime, though, and when she and Clove confronted Blaine, he just denied everything. Liv wondered how long the zombie would be able to dodge the bullet.

In a recent interview with Collider, McIver spoke about the many characters she plays in the show. According to her, each one is memorable, but this hockey player was especially tiring.

"Hockey-goon brain was challenging in a physical respect because I had one official day to spend on the ice in hockey skates for the first time. I hadn't picked up my figure skates since I was 14, but hockey skates ever, so it was completely different. And, that was a very challenging thing to try and seem proficient and knowledgeable about the mannerisms and the little bits and pieces. That was a new world for me. That was challenging, but I had great support around me. We had an amazing stunt team that was also involved," McIver said.

Meanwhile, with Renegade (Dawnn Lewis) dead, Chase was sure that human smuggling in the city would eventually stop. Liv was not so sure, though. She was against executing Renegade and tried to stop it. Liv even asked Major (Robert Buckley) to speak to his boss, but he remained silent. She watched Renegade being killed by guillotine. Liv then went to Levon (Daniel Bonjour), her a documentary filmmaker boyfriend and asked his help to continue with the Renegade investigation.

"iZombie" season 4 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.