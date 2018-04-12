'iZombie' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Chase Gives Major a Special Mission

Facebook/cwizombie A promo photo for "iZombie"

Major (Robert Buckley) will be given a huge assignment by his bosses at Fillmore-Graves in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

In the episode titled "Don't Hate the Player, Hate the Brain," the synopsis reveals that Chase (Jason Dohring) will have a special task for Liv's (Rose McIver) ex-boyfriend.

Knowing the illegal activities happening inside the firm, it cannot be something good for the citizens of Seattle. Major's continued association with the enemy has put his friendship with Liv and the others almost beyond recovery. She, especially, decided to put as much distance between the two of them to avoid further destroying their bond. But Liv could not understand why Major still opted to stay with Fillmore-Graves.

Even if Liv now has a new beau, Levon (Daniel Bonjour), romance is still very much present between her and Major. McIver said in an interview that in a different world, Liv and Major could be perfect for each other. This tension between them is expected to continue for the rest of the season. A lot is set to happen in Seattle with the constant push and pull between the human and zombie populations. Chase is also not making it easier for the former couple. He has no intention of letting go of a pawn like Major. He knows the boy is a loyal employee and will be useful in many ways.

"There's a world in which they could have been a great couple and maybe ultimately are able to get to that place. But, right now, politics are very much in the way. The way I think about it is in my life, not so much with romantic relationships but with friends and loved ones, there's a lot of political activity that people feel very strongly about in various different ways. It's very, very hard to maintain your cool and connect and respect each other, when there's such a decisive situation going on. There are many decisive situations going on. I think Liv deals with that with Major," McIver said.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Liv and her friends investigating the death of a bachelor playboy. The promo shows Liv eating the brain and immediately turning cocky. The man reportedly died while he was with a woman he met at the club.

Liv, Clive (Malcolm) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will be heading to the place to get more evidence. The lady with the playboy is also scheduled for an interrogation. It looks like she saw the man dead the morning after their frisky night. Liv enjoys seeing the boys squirm when she says dying after having sex is not a bad way to go.

Elsewhere, Clive is at loss on how to properly move around Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon). Since she turned into a zombie, their relationship has been on the rocks. In the previous episode, he even came close to cheating on her. The police officer, Michelle (Christie Laing), was worried that Clive was using her to annoy his zombie girlfriend until he explained about his and Bozzio's arrangement. He just wonders when their romance will suffer like this.

"iZombie" season 4 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.