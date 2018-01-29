'iZombie' Season 4 News: Shooting for Upcoming Installment Officially Wraps

(Photo: Facebook/CWIzombie) Featured is a promotional image for "Zombie."

The cast and crew of "iZombie" have called it a wrap.

Filming for the show's fourth season has concluded. Several cast members confirmed the news via social media, with Rahul Kohli, who plays Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti, even posting a photo of their final shooting day. The image shows a side-by-side comparison of the last day of shooting during season 1 and the last day of shooting during season 4.

Reports point out that Rahul's photo could mean the zombie comedy is on the bubble. After all, the show has not yet received a season 5 renewal order from The CW.

Network president Mark Pedowitz told reporters at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour earlier this month that he is confident about the renewal of all Arrowverse shows ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow.") He did, however, mention that it was still too soon to discuss the other programs' fates.

"At the moment, it's a little too soon," Pedowitz explained. "We're noted for announcing at winter TCA that we're picking up shows, we just weren't ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks [and] we'll probably get around to it. I'm pretty confident we'll see them all back."

According to Entertainment Weekly, season 4 will pick up with a three-month time jump after the events of the season 3 finale. Seattle has now become a walled-off sanctuary for zombies. A new trailer also suggests fans will see a naked Ravi for the huge part of the premiere.

It was announced earlier this month that Robert Knepper will no longer be returning for season 4. Despite the sexual assault allegations being thrown at the actor, Pedowitz said he was not dismissed because of it. Instead, Knepper was removed from the show because his character arc simply came to an end.

"iZombie" season 4 premieres Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.