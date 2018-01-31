'iZombie' Season 4 News, Spoilers: Extended Trailer Shows a Changed Seattle, Citizens Choosing Sides

Facebook/CWIzombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

The CW has released an extended trailer for the fourth season of "iZombie."

The trailer, titled "Beast Mode," shows a very different Seattle. It has been three months since the season 3 finale. Now that the existence of zombies is no longer a secret, the atmosphere and general behavior of the citizens have changed. Some people are anti-zombies, while others support them.

Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) interviews a lady whose husband "might not have had the most enlightened views about zombies." Blaine (David Anders) tells Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive that this is not the same old Seattle they used to know. It is revealed that the entire city has been walled off to prevent zombies from leaving and outsiders from entering. But, walling Seattle might not be entirely good since it introduces the idea of potentially dropping an atom bomb to wipe out zombies.

Companies have also been established with zombies as the target consumer. One company packages human brains, and an employee points out that Liv would perhaps love to "lick the brain bowls clean." She declines, and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) accurately surmises that they will have to get used to the new world they live in. Later, Major (Robert Buckley) sees Liv making out with a guy at a club.

"That is not an easy thing to see," he says.

But, just because zombies are now out in the open does not mean that Liv and Clive will not be solving crimes anymore. In fact, a photo of Liv dressed as a murdered dowager was released in December. She and Clive will also have competition in their careers since other zombies can also help the police with cases.

As for Ravi, Entertainment Weekly revealed in a new photo that he will spend most of the premiere episode without any clothes.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.